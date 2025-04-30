Lucy Durrant, from Chesterfield, is pictured with her two youngest children Elliott Pheasant, seven and Alice-Ann Pheasant, eight.

A Chesterfield family is campaigning to bring a US medication to the UK – after it saved the life of their son diagnosed with a rare genetic condition.

Lucy Durrant, 36, from Chesterfield, was waiting to be discharged from Chesterfield Royal Hospital after giving birth to her son Elliott Pheasant in September 2017 – but after checks, the medical staff noticed something wasn't right.

Elliott was sent for a blood test at neonatal unit and his parents soon heard that their three-day-old son was suffering from Molybdenum Cofactor Deficiency Type A and had just weeks to live.

Lucy, a mum of five, said: “We had lost a baby to a heart condition before we had Elliott. It felt like deja vu and I thought we can’t go through this again.

Elliott Pheasant was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition Molybdenum Cofactor Deficiency (MoCD )Type A when he was just three days old.

"They weren’t even looking for that condition. Elliott had an increased startle reflex and only after the blood test in the laboratory they picked up some abnormalities and realised that they should test for this. We were told only 13 children in the world had the condition at the time.”

Molybdenum Cofactor Deficiency (MoCD )Type A is a rare but devastating metabolic disease which first appears in the newborn period. According to Child Neurology Foundation is estimated to affect 1 in 200,000 newborns worldwide.

A gene abnormality leads to a deficiency in the molybdenum cofactor, essential for the function of several enzymes, including sulfite oxidase. The inability to produce this cofactor leads to a buildup of toxic sulfite in the brain and brain dysfunction.

MoCD is rapidly progressive and causes severe developmental delay and often leads to death within the first four years of life. An early diagnosis is critical to any chance of improving outcomes.

The Nulibry treatment, funded by Compassionate Use Program, has worked wonders for Elliott, who has now started to say his first words.

When Elliott was diagnosed with MoCD Type A in there was no approved treatment for the condition – but his parents were offered to take part in a medication trial.

Lucy said: “When we first heard about the trial it was a no brainer. We knew he was getting on this medication as soon as possible.

“We were taken from Chesterfield to Sheffield via hospital transport ambulance, then to Manchester, then back again to Sheffield. We had to come to Sheffield hospital every day for about eight weeks.”

The medication, now known as Nulibry, developed by an American company Bridge Bio replaces the critical component essential to make molybdenum cofactor, enabling the patient to break down the sulfur. This prevents MoCD Type A from progressing and causing irreversible damage to his brain.

Elliott, who has now started saying his first words, will have a room named after him in a brand new Bridge Bio laboratory in California.

Lucy said: “We were told that he had weeks to live without medication. Later, that he would never talk. He has just started saying words like, mama or dad. He started calling his brother Ethan ‘E’. He's starting to come up with more words. He is my miracle baby.”

Now Elliott has got a central line that runs through the artery in his heart, and his parents use it to administer his medication every single morning. He will have to take Nulibry throughout his life.

Lucy said: "We are extremely lucky because Elliott was diagnosed so early. Some children are diagnosed with later and have seizures for life. Elliott has never had seizures. So we are lucky that Elliott doesn't have any of that.

Now, eight years later, the treatment which saved Elliott’s life is approved and accessible in a number of countries – but not in the UK.

Lucy, who has been campaigning for the treatment to be brought to the UK, said: “I know it's a very rare condition, and there's not many children that are born with it, so I understand the costs of it might be high to bring it here for just a few children

"But look at what this medication has done for Elliot. The difference an early intervention makes is hard to describe. It feels like a dream.

"We were very lucky because Elliott was put on the trial straight away. But aby children that come through at the moment, there is no treatment. They have to go through the Compassionate Use Program, and that's only if they can get the medication in time.

"It is a ticking time bomb to make sure you can get the medication in time. It can’t reverse any damage that's already been done, but it can help slow down progress of the condition.”

Bridge Bio, whose laboratory is based in Boston, are set to open a new laboratory in California soon – naming one of the rooms after Elliott.

Lucy added: “When I saw the email from Bridge Bio about naming a room after Elliott I thought it was a spam email.

"When you look at Elliott, you wouldn’t know he has any disability and they said he wouldn’t survive. To see him walk, talk, go to school, means absolutely everything.”

A spokesperson for Bridge Bio said: “Molybdenum cofactor deficiency type A (MoCD-A) is an ultra-rare genetic condition that affects the brain and nervous system. Newborns with MoCD-A develop seizures, muscle spasms, feeding difficulties and an exaggerated startle reflex within days or weeks of birth.

"The seizures do not respond to medication, and over time cause severe neurological damage. Untreated, most children with this condition die within the first few months of life.

“MoCD-A is an autosomal recessive genetic condition, which means that both parents are carriers of a changed, or mutated gene. Carriers of MoCD-A do not experience any symptoms of the condition, and are usually unaware that they are carriers.

“Fortunately, there is an approved treatment for MoCD-A, called Nulibry, which was approved in 2021. It is very important that a child receive the treatment as soon as possible after symptoms of MoCD-A appear.”