Inquests held into deaths of former coal miners from Derbyshire

Inquests have been held into the deaths of two former coal miners from Derbyshire.

Chesterfield coroners' court heard David Cook, of Sherwood Avenue, Creswell, died in Chesterfield Royal Hospital on August 28 after being admitted a week earlier with shortness of breath.

The 78-year-old - a former coal miner and ex-smoker - continued to deteriorate despite medical attention.

The post-mortem report concluded that exposure to coal dust played a significant part in causation of his lung changes.

The medical cause of Mr Cook's death was given as infective exacerbation of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and coal workers' pneumoconiosis, also known as black lung disease.

The court also heard Terrance Green, 78, of Northside, Tupton, died at Chesterfield Royal Hospital on November 21 after being admitted on November 19 with a deterioration in his underlying lung disease.

He was an ex-coal miner which contributed to his pneumoconiosis.

The medical cause of Mr Green's death was interstitial lung disease and pneumoconiosis.

Coroner Kathryn Hayes recorded conclusions of industrial disease in the deaths of both Mr Cook and Mr Green.