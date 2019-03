A Matlock postman died of natural causes, a coroner has ruled.

Andrew Kirk, of Gritstone Road, passed away on August 26 last year.

The 55-year-old's inquest took place at Chesterfield coroners' court on Monday.

Coroner Peter Nieto said: "Mr Kirk died at his partner's address due to cardiac failure.

"The cardiac failure was caused by Mr Kirk's pre-existing heart disease and was also contributed to by him having consumed alcohol when he had gone out the previous evening."