An inquest has been opened into the death of a homeless man from Chesterfield.

Sheffield coroners' court heard Graham Green, 59, was found unresponsive in the doorway of a shop in Castle Square in Sheffield city centre on October 15 last year.

Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene at 4.55pm.

His body was subsequently identified by his brother.

The inquest was adjourned until a date to be fixed.

PREVIOUS STORY: Homeless Chesterfield man found dead outside a Poundland store in Sheffield