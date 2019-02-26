Inquest opens into death of Derbyshire schoolboy

The inquest opening took place at Chesterfield corners' court.
An inquest has opened into the death of a Derbyshire schoolboy.

Jak Hikin, of Portland Street, New Houghton, died at King's Mill Hospital on February 19. He was 14-year-old.

His inquest opened at Chesterfield coroners' court on Tuesday.

Coroner Kathryn Hayes said: "The proposed cause of death has been given as 'compression to the neck'."

Ms Hayes said Jak - who had a diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder and ADHD - had regular contact with 'various healthcare and other services'.

She added: "That is something that's going to form part of my investigations. I'll need to investigate the role of those services."

Ms Hayes adjourned the inquest to a date yet to be fixed in order to carry out further investigations.

She told the court: "This is a very sad death.

"I can think of nothing worse than experiencing the death of a child.

"My condolences go to Jak's family and friends at this tragic time."