Inquest of Chesterfield man who died of stab wound to chest will take place next week

An inquest into the death of Chesterfield man Darren Broadbent will be held next week.

Mr Broadbent was found dead at a flat in Thorntree Court on Birchwood Crescent, Grangewood, on August 1, 2016, with a stab wound to his chest.

The 35-year-old's inquest is listed to start at Chesterfield coroners' court on Monday morning. It is expected to take place over five days.

During a pre-inquest review earlier this year, coroner Kathryn Hayes said: "The identity of who stabbed Mr Broadbent is unknown.

"During the course of the inquest, I will have to decide if he was stabbed lawfully or unlawfully.

"I will try to ascertain who stabbed him and why."

She added that she would not be able to name 'any particular person' suspected of being involved in his death because of the law - no civil or criminal liability may be apportioned in a coroners' court.

But Ms Hayes said: "If, during the proceedings, police decide to bring charges, the inquest will be adjourned."

Following Mr Broadbent's death, Susan Shaw, 45, was sentenced to six years for conspiracy to commit robbery.

Two men - Jaiden Browne-Evans, 18, of Beaver Hill Road, Sheffield, and a 15-year-old who cannot be named for legal reasons - were charged with murdering Mr Broadbent, who lived at Grindlow Avenue, Boythorpe.

However, the Crown Prosecution Service later said convictions were not realistic so the charges against them were dropped.