Inquest into death of ‘exceptionally beautiful’ Derbyshire teen Betty Wood opens

Details into how an ‘exceptionally beautiful’ Belper teenager died after a crash in Derby are still to be revealed after her inquest was formally opened.

The opening of Betty Wood’s inquest was heard at Derby and Derbyshire Coroner’s Court on Friday afternoon.

The 18-year-old died at the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham on Sunday, September 9 after a crash involving two cars in the Friar Gate area of Derby.

READ MORE: Jail for Derbyshire drug-driver who caused death of teenage boy

Bettyhad been a passenger in one of the vehicles.

The inquest heard how Betty was a student, was single and was born in Doncaster on November 1, 1999.

No medical cause of her death has yet been established. Assistant coroner Louise Pinder told the court that the inquest would be adjourned for at least six weeks as a ‘complex’ police investigation into her death was ongoing.

The drivers of both cars were arrested at the scene and, after being treated at hospital for their injuries, were interviewed and released under investigation.

More than 200 people attended a candlelit vigil near the scene of the crash.

In a statement released by Derbyshire police, Miss Wood’s family said: “Betty was a truly amazing daughter, sister and friend. She was unique. To us she was just Little Betty.

“She was incredibly kind, hysterically funny, caring, strong and exceptionally beautiful. She was the life and soul of every party and was loved by so many.”