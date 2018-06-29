Inquest held after death of Clowne man

A joiner died after consuming a large amount of alcohol and antidepressants.

Leslie Hall, 44, of Mill Street, Clowne, passed away on May 13 last year, a Chesterfield coroners' court inquest heard.

Coroner Peter Nieto said: "Mr Hall died at his home address due to the toxic effects of consuming a large quantity of alcohol and combined effect of having taken a higher than prescribed dose of mirtazapine.

"There is no evidence that Mr Hall had taken the higher dose of mirtazapine to cause himself harm."

Mr Nieto recorded a conclusion of an alcohol and drug-related death.

Whoever you are, however you feel, whatever life has done to you, please remember that you are not alone and help is at hand. You can call the Samaritans for free on 116 123 or email them jo@Samaritans.org. The Samaritans are there all day, every day.