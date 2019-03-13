Injured Chesterfield fundraiser ‘popped knee back in’ to finish ultramarathon across frozen lake

Some of us struggle to walk to the corner shop – so how about ‘popping your knee back in’ after being injured during an ultramarathon in Mongolia and powering across a frozen lake to the finish line?

That’s exactly what resolute Chesterfield fundraiser Daniel Jones did when he took part in Rat Race Mongol, and he was still in the top tier of participants to complete the 100 mile dash – with a little help from proud dad Mark.

The 36-year-old ‘earned every penny’ of his fundraising total – more than £5,000 for a charity close to his heart, Children in Need.

Daniel was one of 33 thrill-seekers selected to take part in the race across Lake Khovsgol in Outer Mongolia, said to be ‘the coldest place outside of Antarctica’ where temperatures can plummet below -40°C.

Mark was there to monitor and motivate his son on the main support team, cheering him on at each checkpoint.

Mark, 58, said: “Daniel gave his absolute all.

“He suffered a serious knee injury on day three and on day four his knee actually popped out, with over eight kilometres to go.

“There was one point where I didn’t think he was going to make it, but he wouldn’t give up.

“It took him 20 minutes to pop his knee back in and carry on.

“He finished to a rousing reception from all the crew and even stuck around in temperatures of -23°C to cheer on the remaining challengers.”

Wolves, snow leopards and bears were some of the potential dangers faced by the intrepid duo. Daniel also had to work hard to keep his heart rate low as if he sweated too much, the sweat could have frozen and killed him.

“Out there, it’s a completely different world,” added Mark.

“I was standing there at the checkpoints surrounded by leopard footprint and bear tracks.

“All you could see was this massive frozen expanse for miles and miles, with mountains in the distance, and every so often you’d hear ice cracking in the background.

“It was a surreal but brilliant experience for both of us.”

Daniel and Mark would like to thank their sponsors Landrover Explore, Go Outdoors in Chesterfield and Diamond Seating.

You can still donate on Daniel’s JustGiving page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/danieljonesmongol100.

