Information about jobs at Chesterfield's new Premier Inn

Jobs for Chesterfield's new Premier Inn are to be advertised before Christmas.

The hotel is expected to open at the site of the former Co-op on Elder Way early next year, creating 60 roles.

A Premier Inn spokesperson said: "I can confirm that we will be starting recruitment prior to Christmas for the hotel, in early-mid December.

"We will be taking applications through our Whitbread careers webpage (www.whitbreadcareers.com), but the job information will also be shared through the local Jobcentre Plus, as well as running interview days through the team there as well.

"Applicants can keep an eye on the website or speak to the local Jobcentre Plus to find out more.

"There will be a range of roles available from front of house to housekeeping."

