Indicators would help on roundabouts as well

Could not agree more with comments by ‘Frustrated’ regards Whitington Moor roundabout (Convincing council it’s all to do with speed - Your Opinions, November 22).

I use this roundabout on a regular basis and as well as the ridiculous speed, hardly anyone uses their indicators so you have to guess where they are going.

If everyone slowed down and used their indicators, the council would not have to waste £5million of our council tax.

I pity slow moving vehicles such as buses and lorries gaining access to this roundabout.

Don Heathcote

Paxton Road, Chesterfeld

