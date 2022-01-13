‘Increasing concerns’ for missing man close to Derbyshire border as police launch appeal

Mark was last sighted yesterday in Barnsley but could now be close to Derbyshire.

Mark, 30, was last seen at 6.30am on Wednesday, January 12 in the Goldthorpe area of Barnsley. South Yorkshire Police now believe that Mark may be in the Crystal Peaks area of Sheffield, near the border with Derbyshire.

Mark is described as white, 5ft 11ins tall and of a slim to stocky build. He has very short black hair and possibly a short beard, and was last seen wearing a grey long McKenzie coat with a fur hood.

Mark has links to areas across South Yorkshire, including the River Dearne, and there are increasing concerns for his welfare.