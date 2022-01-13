‘Increasing concerns’ for missing man close to Derbyshire border as police launch appeal
South Yorkshire Police are appealing to find a missing man from Barnsley who is believed to be close to the border with Derbyshire.
Mark, 30, was last seen at 6.30am on Wednesday, January 12 in the Goldthorpe area of Barnsley. South Yorkshire Police now believe that Mark may be in the Crystal Peaks area of Sheffield, near the border with Derbyshire.
Mark is described as white, 5ft 11ins tall and of a slim to stocky build. He has very short black hair and possibly a short beard, and was last seen wearing a grey long McKenzie coat with a fur hood.
Mark has links to areas across South Yorkshire, including the River Dearne, and there are increasing concerns for his welfare.
Anyone who sees him is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident 11 of Thursday, January 13.