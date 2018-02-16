IN PICTURES: The pubs in and around Chesterfield with a 5-star hygiene rating from E to L

These are the pubs in and around Chesterfield that have received top marks for food hygiene.

Each business is given a hygiene rating from 0-5 when it is inspected by a food safety officer from the council, and a database is kept by the Food Standards Agency.

A five-star rating means ‘very good’, a four-star rating means ‘good’ and a three-star rating is ‘generally satisfactory’. A zero rating signifies ‘urgent improvement necessary’ and a one-star rating means ‘major improvement necessary’.

There are so many pubs in and around Chesterfield with a five-star rating that we’ve had to break them down into batches so these are all the ones from E-L.

Inspection criteria includes:

•How hygienically the food is handled

•How it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored

•The condition of the structure of the buildings •The cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities

•How the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe

At the end of the inspection, the business is given one of the six ratings from 0-5.