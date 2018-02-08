IN PICTURES: Sneak peek at the views from Chesterfield’s big wheel

It’s made a big impact on the town - and now we know what the views look like from Chesterfield’s impressive big wheel, after the DT got a special chance to preview of the attraction.

We were on the wheel’s very first ride today, ahead of its official opening to the public on Saturday.

The wheel will be open from 10am to 8pm each Sunday to Thursday and 10am to 10pm each Friday and Saturday. Each ride will last for 13 minutes and involve two cycles of the wheel.

For more information and to book tickets, visit www.chesterfieldwheel.co.uk