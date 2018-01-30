Important warning and advice after 'very rare' crime occurs in Derbyshire

A driver was robbed after he got out of his car to clean egg from his windscreen.

Derbyshire police have issued a warning and advice following the incident, which happened at around 7.40am yesterday when the 29-year-old victim was driving to work along Moor Road, Breadsall, in his white Seat Leon car.

It appears that an egg was thrown at the windscreen and when the young man got out of his car to clean it off he was assaulted from behind and lost consciousness.

When he regained consciousness, shortly after, he noticed that his wallet and phone were missing.

A police officer who was also travelling to work came across the victim, offered assistance and called for help.

The victim was dazed and suffered bruising and a small cut to his head.

The incident is being investigated by Detective Sergeant Jim Bolus, who said: "This is a very rare type of robbery.

"We have been aware of social media speculation of offenders using this type of tactic but it is not something we have come across before.

"The road on which the incident happened is one that is regularly used by commuters travelling to Derby so we would ask anyone who used it on this day and around this time to check their dash-cam footage or speak to us if they saw anything suspicious.”

Giving important advice, Inspector Justin Brown, from Derbyshire Constabulary's Roads Policing Unit, said: "If you have an egg thrown at your windscreen then slow down safely and make an assessment as to whether you can see out of your windscreen.

"Don't be tempted to wash it off with your water and wipers as this will cause smearing and make it worse.

"If it is safe to do, drive slowly away from that location to a built-up, well-lit area where there are people about before you get out your car to clean the windscreen.

"If it is not safe to drive your car and/or you feel particularly vulnerable then lock your car doors and call us on 999."