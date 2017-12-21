Important statement from Chesterfield Interfaith Forum after recent events

Chesterfield Interfaith Forum has issued a statement after a man was arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences in the town earlier this week.

Chesterfield Interfaith Forum is a community group with representatives from a variety of different faiths including Muslims and Christians.

Their statement reads: "A meeting of Chesterfield Interfaith Forum was held on Tuesday.

"The terror raids which took place earlier that day were discussed.

"All those present expressed their deep concern and sadness at what had happened.

"Details are still coming out and we commend the police and security services in their work.

"We appeal to anyone with information that could assist the enquiries to contact the police straight away.

"We condemn all acts of terror and the ideology behind them.

"Such acts are not representative of Islam or Muslims as a whole.

"One intention of such acts is to cause division; such divisions must not be allowed to prevail.

"We believe that we must all come together, as people of faith or of no faith, to stand united against anger, hatred and violence.

"We remain committed to building good relationships between people of all faiths or of no faith, to better serve our community."