Important police message for north east Derbyshire residents

Officers in Chesterfield, Bolsover and North East Derbyshire are urging residents to remember lights, locks and alarm this winter.

The reminder comes as the nights draw in, and the darker winter nights continue, making it easier to spot which homes are unlit and empty.

There can also sometimes see a rise in burglaries around this time of year, so we are encouraging residents to be alert and wise up with their security.

Temp. Detective Sergeant Lisa Holland, of the burglary unit which covers the local area, said: “The darker nights do make homes which are unlit more vulnerable as it is easier to spot which ones are empty, and we can sometimes see a trend in the number of burglaries at this time of year.

“We want to encourage residents to take a moment to consider security around their home, and to take a few simple steps to help protect them.”

Temp. DS Holland added: “The best, and possibly the easiest, things you can do is to always make sure your doors and windows are locked shut, to leave a light or lamp on an automatic timer and if you have a burglar alarm, make sure it is set.

“We don’t want people to feel alarmed, just alert and not complacent. It’s easy to think it will never happen to you, but please don’t be complacent and help us to keep your neighbourhood safe at this time of year by taking a few extra precautions.”

Our burglary crime prevention top tips and safety include:

Leave a light on in more than one room, such as the lounge and bedroom. Remember to choose low-energy lamps.

Use a timer switch to operate the lights as it starts to get dark.

Change the times that the lights come on to create the illusion that someone is moving around inside the home.

Make sure your front door is well lit and fully visible from the street.

Consider installing dusk to dawn lighting that automatically comes on as it gets dark. Dusk to dawn lamp adaptors are available from DIY stores.

Keep shrubbery and hedges at the front pruned to below 1 metre to remove cover for a burglar to work unseen and allow visibility by neighbours.

Keep your curtains closed at night - if you are away, ask a neighbour to close them for you.

Check existing lighting is in good working order and replace any faulty equipment.

Remember to check batteries in torches and smoke alarms.

Lock all windows and doors even when you are at home.

Put the alarm on even when you go out and at night

Don’t leave valuables items on display.

Photograph your property and register it free of charge at www.immobilise.com

You can find more safety and security information on our website by clicking here, download our advice leaflet from the top right hand column of this page, or you can also contact your local Safer Neighbourhood policing team by calling 101.