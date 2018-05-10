Important advice from Derbyshire fire service after huge blaze causes 'untold damage'

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service (DFRS) is urging people to take extra care in the county's countryside after a large blaze in the Peak District.

The fire near Derbyshire Bridge in the Errwood Reservoir area of the Goyt Valley destroyed a section of moorland and nesting sites similar in size and scale to six football pitches.

The blaze - which was apparently started deliberately - was tackled by around 35 firefighters alongside gamekeepers and farmers.

Group manager Steve Wells, of DFRS, said: "Derbyshire is extremely lucky to have some beautiful countryside, with many visitors to the county enjoying the Peak District National Park.

"We work hard with our partners to protect this landscape and wildlife habitats from fire as part of the Fire Operations Group which was formed following a serious moorland fire in 1996.

"While this fire is believed to have been started deliberately, causing untold damage to the local ecosystem, accidental wildfires also occur, but these can be prevented by following a few simple tips."

How can fires in the open be prevented?

► If smoking, discard of your cigarette butt responsibly;

► Do not throw cigarettes butts out of your car window;

► Glass bottles can magnify the sun's rays causing a fire - make sure you discard of glass bottles responsibly;

►Don't leave any rubbish behind;

► If having a BBQ, ensure you have the landowner's permission;

► Keep BBQs off the ground, placing then on a flat boulder or stone;

► Choose a place away from overhanging trees, dry leaves, dry grass, plants or wood;

► Always keep water nearby in case your BBQ becomes out of control;

► Never leave a BBQ unattended.