Images released as investigation into Buxton armed robbery continues

Officers investigating an armed robbery in Buxton have released pictures of distinctive clothing - and a knife - that were found discarded near to the scene.

At around 10pm on Wednesday, March 28, a boy/man entered Henry’s Convenience store in London Road armed with a knife.

He demanded cash, tobacco and sweets and left the store. None of the staff were physically harmed.

The boy/man is described as being white, around 5ft 2ins tall and of slight build.

The clothing and footwear, including a distinctive Wed’ze ski mask, was found in and around Wyedale Close and Millersdale Way.

The knife was recovered in an open wooded area adjacent to Wyedale Close.

PC Terry Davies said: “The clothing, particularly the ski mask, is very distinctive. If you recognise the clothing and know someone from the local area that owns a combination of any what is displayed in these pictures, or you know who is responsible for this robbery, then I want to hear from you.

“We do have a full DNA profile and will, therefore, be able to swiftly eliminate innocent people from our inquiries.

“The offender is likely to have been running and – having seemingly discarded a pair of Airmax trainers – may have had nothing on his feet, which in itself is distinctive.”

Anyone with information that could assist should call Derbyshire Constabulary on the non-emergency 101 number quoting crime reference number 18000141432.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.