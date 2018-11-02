Images of two cars released in connection with a firearms incident in Upper Langwith

Derbyshire Constabulary has released the images of two cars in connection with a firearms incident in Upper Langwith on October 2..

Officers investigating the incident have released images of two cars which they would like further information on.

A white Volkswagon Golf and a dark coloured Landrover Freelander were seen in the area of Bassett Hill around the time of the incident on Tuesday, October 2.

The Landrover was found burnt out a short while later on Station Road.

It was reported that gun shots were fired at a house.

No one was injured.

Detective Inspector Claudia Musson said: “We would like anyone who saw the cars in the area between September 30 and October 2 to contact us.

“Our officers will be distributing leaflets in the area with images of the cars over of the next week.

“We would also like a man that was walking his dog who may have information which could help our enquiries; he was in the Station Road area at around 10pm on October 2.

“Our investigations are still very much ongoing and I would encourage anyone with any information to contact us using the methods provided.

“We would also welcome dash cam footage from anyone who was driving between Upper Langwith and Langwith Junction between 9.30pm and 10.30pm, especially if they were driving in the Station Road area.”

Three men and three women have been arrested and have all been released under investigation pending further investigation.

If you have any information which may assist with enquiries, please call 101, quoting the reference number 18000473420