Illegal Chesterfield gym tattooist hit with fine

A woman practising tattooing illegally in a Chesterfield gym has received a hefty fine.

Jessica Keeble, of Chatsworth Road, had been carrying out tattooing at Chester Street Gym in Chesterfield between March 1 and April 26 this year without a licence.

Chesterfield Borough Council officers confiscated her tattooing kit after they were alerted by a member of the public.

In a case at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court, Keeble was handed a fine and ordered to pay costs totalling £826.

Councillor Chris Ludlow, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “In order to work as a tattooist in Chesterfield, a person must be registered with Chesterfield Borough Council.

“Our officers will inspect the premises and equipment to make sure they meet the required safety and hygiene standards. As in this case, we will carry out enforcement action where necessary.”

Tattooists practising in the borough can take part in a voluntary scheme where they are inspected and given a rating between one (lowest) and four (highest) so people can check the hygiene of a studio before they have a tattoo.

The ratings are available to view on the Derbyshire County Council website.