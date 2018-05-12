Ilkeston paedophile jailed for raping children

An Ilkeston man has been jailed for committing sexual offences against children, including the rape of a four-year-old.

Derbyshire Constabulary said Ashley Adkin, 29, was found guilty of rape and sexual assault after denying the offences which happened more than a decade ago.

In November 2016 two victims came forward and reported that they had been sexually abused by Adkin when they were younger. Throughout the course of the investigation two other victims were identified who then made reports to the police.

Adkin was convicted at Nottingham Crown Court for a number of child rapes and sexual assaults on a child with the youngest being just four years-old at the time. The court was told how Adkin gave cannabis to one of the victims prior to him raping her.

DC Mark Sharma and DC Claire Partridge led the investigation and helped the victims through court.

DC Sharma said: “Ashley Adkin has shown no remorse during the case which led to putting the victims through a two week trial.

“Thankfully the victims have shown courage and strength to see this matter through to the end which has led to a successful conviction.”