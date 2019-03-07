If you see this man who has links to Derbyshire town, don't approach him

Police are warning people not to approach a man who is wanted over threatening and abusive behaviour.

Darren Sales, 62, is believed to frequent the Boiley Lane area in Killamarsh and the Holbrook and Long Acre View areas of Sheffield.

However, it is now understood that he also has connections to London and may be travelling there and back.

Officers are urging members of the public who see him not to approach him but to call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 953 of December 29 2018.