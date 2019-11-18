If you heard 'loud bangs' in Derbyshire in the early hours, here's why

The source of 'loud bangs' heard throughout Derbyshire in the early hours of this morning has been revealed.

The banging noises have been attributed to a multiple lorry fire which broke out in a compound at Amber Business Centre in Riddings.

Derbyshire Police arrived at the scene after receiving 'dozens of calls' at around 1.30am this morning (Monday, November 18) from residents who said they could hear 'loud bangs' and 'see flames' at the centre.

Officers found a 'large number' of lorries on fire and remained at the scene, closing the industrial estate, on Charity Road, and managing traffic while firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze.

Roads were re-opened shortly after 4am.

A join investigation with Derbyshire Fire and Rescue will take place today to determine the cause of the fire.

