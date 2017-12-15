ICE WARNING: Met Office warns of cold snap

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for ice this evening as the cold snap continues.

The yellow weather warning will be in place for 18 hours, between 5pm today - Friday, December 15 - and 11am Saturday, December 16.

A Met Office spokesman said: “Ice will be a hazard in places on Friday evening and Saturday morning.

“The extent of hazards looks like being somewhat lower than preceding days, but where wintry showers fall, or there is still patchy snowcover, icy stretches are likely on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.”