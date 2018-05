An ice rink will be coming to a town near Chesterfield this winter.

The cool attraction will be at Mansfield's Market Place in December.

It may be one of the hottest days of the year today - but Mansfield District Council is already planning for the arrival of the ice rink.

Kate Allsop, Mayor of Mansfield, said: "We're bringing a fabulous ice rink to the Market Place in December to compliment and extend the Christmas Market."

Many people want an ice rink in Chesterfield.