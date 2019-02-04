Ice climber tackles frozen face of Kinder Downfall - pictures and video Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up An ice climber makes their way up the frozen face of Kinder Downfall after one of the coldest nights of the year. These photos and the video were captured by Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press. Kinder Downfall is normally a 30-metre high waterfall flowing off Kinder Scout. Finally temperatures rise above zero in today’s weather Remembering the day Buddy Holly walked Chesterfield’s streets before Sheffield concert