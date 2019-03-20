'I think I'm wanted too,' admits mate of man being arrested to police in Brimington

Police arresting a man in Brimington also arrested his friend after he turned to officers and said, 'I think I'm wanted too'.

Officers from Derbyshire Armed Response Unit stopped a Seat in Brimington this morning as they suspected the driver was wanted for burglary and theft.

They said: "He was, so one off to the cells.

"The passenger said 'I think I’m wanted too'. We checked. He was, fail to appear warrant. Arrested."

Officers thanked North East Response for their assistance with the incident.

Honesty is the best policy!