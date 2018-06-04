Hundreds of runners help beat cancer in Chesterfield Race for Life

Nearly 850 people took part in Chesterfield's Race for Life on Sunday - raising an estimated £60,000 for Cancer Research UK.

Among the runners was Denise Baker, who completed her tenth consecutive Race for Life in the town.

Denise Baker enjoying the race. Picture by Philip Baker.

She said: "The day was a great event.

"People were cheering us on around the course."

To sponsor Denise, visit fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/denises-dream-10th-race-for-life

Emma Emma Colbourne, of Cancer Research UK, added: "It went really well.

Denise Baker, right, with her sisters Deb Bale and Bev Sewell, who also took part in Race for Life. Picture by Philip Baker.

"This year we moved the course to a double lap route of Queens Park and this worked really well.

"It was a glorious day for it too so it had a really lovely atmosphere with people staying in the park after to make a day out of it."

Runners at the finishing line. Picture from Cancer Research UK.