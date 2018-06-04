Hundreds of runners help beat cancer in Chesterfield Race for Life

Nearly 850 people took part in Chesterfield's Race for Life on Sunday - raising an estimated £60,000 for Cancer Research UK.
Among the runners was Denise Baker, who completed her tenth consecutive Race for Life in the town.
She said: "The day was a great event.
"People were cheering us on around the course."
To sponsor Denise, visit fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/denises-dream-10th-race-for-life
Emma Emma Colbourne, of Cancer Research UK, added: "It went really well.
"This year we moved the course to a double lap route of Queens Park and this worked really well.
"It was a glorious day for it too so it had a really lovely atmosphere with people staying in the park after to make a day out of it."