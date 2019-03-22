Hundreds fall silent in Chesterfield to remember victims of New Zealand terror attack

Hundreds of people have taken part in a two-minute silence in Chesterfield in memory of those killed in last week's terrorist attack in New Zealand.

People joined in the silence, organised by Chesterfield Borough Council, on the steps of the town hall at 2pm on Friday.

Councillor Tricia Gilby, the council's leader, said: "It is important that we stand in support of our Commonwealth neighbours who have lost loved ones in last Friday's shooting.

"It was good to see so many people join the commemoration on the steps of the town hall in their memory."

The silence was held at the same time as a two-minute silence in New Zealand, one week on from the attack.

Fifty people were killed in shootings at a mosque in Christchurch with dozens more injured.

Mohammed Hamza Subhani, Imam at the Chesterfield Jamia Mosque, said: "It feels very supportive that so many people took part in the two-minute silence.

"There is so much hate around especially Islamophobia but we're very grateful, very honoured and very privileged to see people come together like this.

"We hope for peace from now on."

Farooq Saddique, chair of the Muslim Welfare Association in Chesterfield, added:"“What the so-called terrorists wanted was to divide us.

"The Prime Minister of New Zealand summed it up by bringing together the whole of New Zealand by saying 'they are us'.

"Terrorists want us to close doors - we will continue to be there for all members of the community."