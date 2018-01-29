Huge observation wheel to roll into Chesterfield town centre

A huge observation wheel is coming to Chesterfield.

The 60-metre wheel with 40 gondolas - which will be based in the market place - will offer stunning views of Chesterfield even higher than the Crooked Spire.

The wheel will be brought to the town centre by Chesterfield Borough Council in partnership with operator Mellors Group events and will operate daily from Saturday, February 10, until Sunday, March 11.

The wheel has previously featured in high-profile locations such as the London Olympic celebrations, Hyde Park, Liverpool, Leeds and Bristol.

Councillor Steve Brunt, the borough council's cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: "One of the council's key commitments is to provide a thriving borough and it is very exciting that we are able to welcome this observation wheel to Chesterfield town centre."

A two cycle trip on the wheel takes 13 minutes allowing people plenty of time to take in the sights of the town centre and wider borough.

There is also a specially adapted disabled access gondola meaning everyone can enjoy this stunning ride.

For those wanting to impress a loved one or even propose, there is also a VIP gondola with champagne.

The wheel will be open from 10am to 8pm each Sunday to Thursday and 10am to 10pm each Friday and Saturday.

Ticket prices are:

► Adults - £6

► Concessions - £5

► Children (under 1.4 metres) - £4

Coun Brunt added: "The wheel will be open for Valentine's Day and the last day of operation will be Mothering Sunday - and a trip to see the sights of Chesterfield will be a great way to celebrate these occasions."

John Lowery, from the Mellors Group, added: "As the UK's leading operator of mobile tourist attractions we are looking forward to our first visit to Chesterfield with the UK's largest transportable wheel."

For more information or to book advance tickets, including special and VIP tickets, visit www.chesterfieldwheel.co.uk