Huge Chesterfield building to be knocked down for 'much-needed' development

Proposals to demolish a prominent building in Chesterfield and create 64 retirement homes at the site have been passed.

On Monday, Chesterfield Borough Council's planning committee granted conditional permission for McCarthy and Stone to knock down North East Derbyshire District Council's former headquarters on Saltergate and build the accommodation at the location.

An artist's impression of how the development might look.

Ian Wilkins, regional managing director for McCarthy and Stone, said: "With the number of older people in Chesterfield due to increase by 20 per cent in the next two decades, there is no doubt that this type of specialist retirement accommodation will be essential in the town centre."

Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins added: "I have been very concerned about what would happen to the former council offices and worried that the building would lie empty for years.

"Developers have a real confidence in building in Chesterfield."

He added the scheme would provide a 'modern' retirement complex 'providing much-needed homes for older people in a central location' and 'hopefully encourage retired homeowners to move here and free up much-needed family homes in the area'.