Huge blaze at Ilkeston recycling centre

Firefighters battled for five hours through the night to tackle a huge 40m by 40m fire at a waste metal recycling centre in Ilkeston.

Crews from across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire were called at 7.10pm last night, Saturday, November 25 to a fire just off Merlin Way.

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “The fire involves a large amount of waste metal and small electrical appliances covering an area of 40 metres by 40 metres. Two main jets were used, one ground monitor and water from an aerial ladder platform were in use.”

At 9pm the fire service issued advice to all residents to keep their windows closed due to large amount of smoke issuing from the Merlin Way, Quarry Hill Road areas.

At just before 11pm the fire service needed so much water it had to be sourced from hydrants and local water supplies and both Severn Trent and the Midlands Environment Agency had been informed.

Firefighting operations ceased at 1.20am and the service spokesman said: “A further inspection is planned for 07:00 this morning the incident was handed over to the companies on site personnel at 01:20. A 07:00 inspection confirmed the end of fire service involvement.”

Derbyshire Police, who were at the scene, has been contacted for an update.