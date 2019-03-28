'Huge' amount of litter cleared from railway in Chesterfield

A 'huge' amount of litter has been cleared from the railway in Chesterfield.

Earlier this month, a team from Network Rail spent three days removing rubbish which had been illegally dumped on the line near Chesterfield station.

Network Rail said the litter, which had been left to rot, was a blot on the landscape and an eyesore for passengers travelling along the route - and had the potential to interfere with the running of the railway and cause delays.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: "The project saw a huge amount of litter cleared, including plastic bottles and carrier bags.

"The work was funded by a £1million package which Network Rail announced last week. The money will be used to tidy up the railways in England, Scotland and Wales."

Richard Owens, head of maintenance delivery for Network Rail, added: "We are delighted that this important project is now complete.

"This work has removed an eyesore and will make the area much more pleasant for passengers who travel on this stretch of the railway.

"We would like to remind everyone that the railway is not a dumping ground for unwanted items.

"Fly-tipping is illegal and we work closely with the British Transport Police to tackle this type of behaviour."