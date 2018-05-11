How YOU can enter this year’s Derbyshire Times Business Awards

The countdown has begun to this year’s Derbyshire Times Business Awards when we celebrate the cream of commerce and industry.

This year’s glittering black tie awards ceremony takes place at Chesterfield College on Thursday, November 15 and is widely regarded as the showcase event on the business calendar in north Derbyshire.

Firms and individuals will be battling out for awards across 15 categories, which include the coveted Lifetime Achievement and 2018 Business of the Year awards.

Last year, Talk Staff Group won our People Development Award.

Director of people operations James Blake described winning the award as a ‘great accolade’ and urged businesses in the area to enter this year.

He said: “Winning the award has meant so much to the business and our teams; our Talk Staff family are the reason we entered in the first place as it’s a great platform to recognise their achievements.

“The winning announcement drove really positive engagement with our team and it was great to also receive such positive comments from our clients and other businesses; there is a thriving, community buzz around the awards and we’d recommend any ambitious businesses to enter.”

- If you would like more information about this year’s Derbyshire Times Business Awards, contact our events manager Haroldine Lockwood on 07803 505658 or go to www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/businessawards/.