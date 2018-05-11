How winning two Derbyshire Times business awards helped to put firm on the map

‘Winning this award has been like a pat on the back for all the effort and hard work we have put in so far’.

They are the words of Glyn Jones, the managing director and founder of Peak Coffee which won two awards at last year’s Derbyshire Times Business Awards.

The Ashover-based firm - which sells Fairtrade coffee capsules and accessories - won the Retailer of the Year and Small Business Of The Year awards, helping to put it firmly on the map.

He said: “Winning these awards has certainly helped us raise our profile and increase our local sales and we feel supported and boosted by the local businesses in Derbyshire.”

And Glyn said he would recommend entering our awards to any business in the area - especially fledgling firms.

He said: “It’s like a pat on the back for all the effort and hard work put in so far, and as a start-up business, it recognises our achievements.

“We genuinely didn’t think we had a chance!

“On the night and throughout the process, we have met some great people and excellent businesses and it has been interesting sitting back and learning other people’s business background.”

This year’s glittering black tie awards ceremony takes place at Chesterfield College on Thursday, November 15.

Meanwhile, businesses or individuals who want to find out more about submitting an entry and how to impress the judges should pop along to anAward Writing Workshop hosted by Lucinda White at the Derbyshire Times on Tuesday May 15, from 9.30-11.30am.

For details about this or the awards, contact our events manager Haroldine Lockwood on 07803 505658 or go to www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/businessawards/.