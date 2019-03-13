How long will Storm Gareth last? Hour-by-hour forecast for Chesterfield

Storm Gareth is continuing to bring strong winds and heavy rain to Derbyshire.

A weather warning for wind remains in force until 3pm this afternoon.

Here's the hour-by-hour forecast for Chesterfield, from the Met Office

11am - heavy rain, 46mph gusts

12noon - heavy shower, 43mph gusts

1pm - heavy shower, 46mph gusts

2pm - light shower, 44,mph gusts

3pm - sunny, 43mph gusts

4pm - sunny intervals, 41mph gusts

5pm - sunny intervals, 37mph gusts

6pm - cloudy, 30mph gusts

7pm - partly cloudy, 27mph gusts

8pm - cloudy, 27mph gusts

9pm - cloudy, 26mph gusts

10pm - overcast, 28mph gusts

11pm - overcast, 27mph gusts