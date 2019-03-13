How long will Storm Gareth last? Hour-by-hour forecast for Chesterfield

Storm Gareth is continuing to bring strong winds and heavy rain to Derbyshire.
A weather warning for wind remains in force until 3pm this afternoon.
Here's the hour-by-hour forecast for Chesterfield, from the Met Office
11am - heavy rain, 46mph gusts
12noon - heavy shower, 43mph gusts
1pm - heavy shower, 46mph gusts
2pm - light shower, 44,mph gusts
3pm - sunny, 43mph gusts
4pm - sunny intervals, 41mph gusts
5pm - sunny intervals, 37mph gusts
6pm - cloudy, 30mph gusts
7pm - partly cloudy, 27mph gusts
8pm - cloudy, 27mph gusts
9pm - cloudy, 26mph gusts
10pm - overcast, 28mph gusts
11pm - overcast, 27mph gusts