Housing rent scam alert to Chesterfield Borough Council tenants

Council tenants are warned to be on their guard against a housing rent scam.

People have reported that they have received a call from someone claiming to be from Chesterfield Borough Council and asking for bank details and a PIN mumber to give a refund on housing rent payments.

A statement on the council website says: “Please be aware, this is a scam. The council will never ask tenants for a PIN number. Please do not give out bank details over the phone.”

If you receive a call, report it to Derbyshire Police by calling the non-emergency number, 101.