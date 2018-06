A man has been treated for smoke inhalation after a house fire in Chesterfield.

The house on New Hall Road was put out this morning (Sunday, June 3) by Derbyshire Fire and Rescue,

A fire service spokesman said: "Crews from Chesterfield and Staveley used one horse reel jet to extinguish the fire.

"East Midlands Ambulance Service treated one male casualty with smoke inhalation."