Hour-by-hour forecast for Derbyshire amid yellow warning of snow and ice

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice and snow across most of the United Kingdom today, January 29.

High-lying areas such as Derbyshire are likely to be the worst affected by the snow.

Here is an hour-by-hour forecast for Tuesday to keep you up-to-date about the weather conditions and roads.

Tuesday, January 29.

Noon until 2pm - There is a 70 per cent chance of sleet from noon until 2pm today, with temperatures of one to two degrees.

3pm - There is a 60 per cent chance of rain at 3pm, with temperatures of two degrees.

4pm - There is a 60 per cent chance of sleet at 4pm, with temperatures of two degrees.

5pm until 6pm - There could be dark cloudy conditions during this period, with temperatures remaining at 2 degrees and no snow forecast.

7pm onwards - The Met Office predicts that the cloudy conditions will remain overnight, with temperatures of no lower than zero degrees.

Wednesday, January 30.

The Met Office has forecast that there will be sunny and cloudy conditions through Wednesday, however temperatures will not rise above two degrees.

The morning will be cold at minus one degrees, and frost is likely on the ground with ice on the roads.

Noon - Zero degrees and cloudy

1am until 9am - Minus one degree and cloudy

10am - Zero degrees and sunny

11am - One degree and sunny

Noon - Two degrees and sunny

1pm until 4pm - Two degrees and sunny with a bit of cloud.

5pm - Cloudy conditions and temperatures of around one degree.

6pm onwards - Clear night with temperatures of minus one dropping to minus two from 9pm onwards.