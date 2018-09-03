Hot air balloons fill skies above Chatsworth Country Fair - pictures and video

The skies above Derbyshire were filled with colourful hot air balloons over the weekend.

More than 50 balloons took to the skies as part of the Chatsworth Country Fair.

Picture by Michael Hardy

The 55 balloons set off each day of the show at dawn and dusk, with four special balloons this year in the shape of Ronald McDonald, a fire extinguisher, a red box and the balloon used during the promotion of the Disney film, ‘Up’.

And you’ve captured some lovely photos of them.

Thanks to everyone who took the time to share their photos with us.

This video was captured by Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press.