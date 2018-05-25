Horse severely burned in suspected chemical attack undergoes further surgery

A horse found dumped in Derbyshire with severe burns from a suspected chemical attack is undergoing further surgery today.

The animal, later named as Cinders, was found dumped in Clowne last month.

She suffered severe facial burns from what is thought to be a deliberate chemical attack and was taken to the Rainbow Equine Hospital in north Yorkshire.

An RSPCA inspector described her injuries as 'the worst he'd ever seen'.

Earlier this month, she underwent pioneering surgery using fish-skin grafts.

And today she is set to undergo further surgery with two plastic surgeons from Pinderfield Hospital in Wakefield, who specialise in burns and plastics, helping with more skin grafts, according to ITV Central.

In a post on their Facebook page on May 20, Rainbow Equine Hospital said Cinders was continuing to do well after her horrific ordeal.

It added: "The novel tipila fish skin treatment worked brilliantly and her deep burns are healing well, almost too well.

"She is having daily bandage changes and is extremely well in every way - she has developed quite the attitude and hates being caught in the field! She has had a full clip and looks really well!

"We had a couple of questions about her eyesight - this is unaffected and her eyelids are healing well meaning she hasn’t developed any eye ulcers or worries at this point."

The cost of the treatment Cinders needs is being funded by the RSPCA and Rainbow Equine Hospital. An online fundraising page was set up to cover the costs, and has raised more than £22,000.

The page now says that the hospital are confident that they have all the money required to treat Cinders, and that additional donations would be used to help other abandonment cases treated there.