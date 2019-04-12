Horse riders to raise awareness of safety campaign in north Derbyshire this weekend

Horse riders will be raising awareness of a road safety campaign in north Derbyshire on Sunday.

Almost 20 horse riders will be trotting around Dronfield as part of a national campaign called Pass Wide and Slow.

North East Derbyshire MP Lee Rowley will be attending to show his support for the campaign.

Cakes and refreshments will be on sale to raise money for Pooh Corner - a horse rescue project.

A spokesperson for the Pass Wide and Slow group said: "It is not and has never been the intention for any awareness rides or drives to cause trouble. It is not a protest.

"The horses and riders will move out of the way wherever possible and will not deliberately hold drivers up.

"The sole purpose is to educate drivers on how as riders we keep ourselves safe. We are now using cameras, hi viz and this is also a way to encourage riders to be polite to drivers.

"The Pass Wide and Slow group has a lot of followers who have lost their horses, partners, husband or wife in an equestrian accident whilst riding or carriage driving on roads.

"The rides are designed to highlight the problem so that every road user can experience improved road safety."

View the Pass Wide and Slow petition here

