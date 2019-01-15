Homes evacuated after burst water main causes severe flooding in Derbyshire village

Homes have been evacuated and a rest centre has been set up after a burst water main caused severe flooding in a Derbyshire village.

Firefighters are currently at the scene on the A6 Makeney Road in Milford, alongside the police, Hazardous Area Response Team, emergency planning teams and Severn Trent Water.

Flooding in the village of Milford, caused by a burst water main. Photo - Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press

A6 closed after burst water main causes “considerable flooding”

Several homes along Makeney Road at the junction with Derby Road have been evacuated and welfare checks are being carried out at houses along the route.

The A6 is closed to through traffic at the Morrisons roundabout in Belper, and at the junction with Wirksworth Road in Duffield. Diversion from Duffield to Belper is by the B5023 Wirksworth Road, then turning right onto the A517 Ashbourne Road at Cowers Lane to Belper.

Dramatic pictures show considerable flooding in Derbyshire village caused by burst water main



From Belper to Duffield through traffic should use the A517 Bridge Hill, then Ashbourne Road to Cowers Lane, then turning left onto the B5023 onto Wirksworth Road to Duffield.

Seven Trent Water has isolated the burst and it is anticipated that the flow of water will now steadily decrease. Seven Trent Customers water supply will not be affected by this incident.

Emergency Planning teams have organised and opened a rest centre for anyone affected by the incident at The Weston Centre, Tamworth Street, Duffield, DE56 4ER.

Anyone attending the rest centre should consider the safest route considering all road closures.

Anyone who lives in the area and is concerned about access to their property should message Derbyshire police on Facebook or Twitter in the first instance. If that is not possible then please use the non-emergency 101 phone number.

Video and photo courtesy of Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press