Homeless night shelter project to launch in Chesterfield this winter

Homeless people will be able to find shelter overnight at some churches in Chesterfield during the coldest months of the year.

Derby City Mission is recruiting staff for a night shelter project in the town, which is expected to operate between December 1 and March 29.

A job advert stated: "You will be responsible for ensuring the security and safety of all homeless guests sleeping in church venues throughout the night from 9.45pm-8.00am.

"The persons appointed will be enthusiastic, committed and will have empathy of the Derby City Mission vision.

"There is a genuine operational requirement for the post holder to be a committed Christian."

It has not yet been formally confirmed which Chesterfield churches will be part of the night shelter project.

The Derbyshire Times understands the night shelters will deal with genuine homeless issues rather than anti-social problems.

According to latest Government figures, 12 people in Chesterfield were thought to be sleeping rough each night in autumn last year – up from six in 2010.

Derby City Mission operates a night shelter project in Derby.

According to the Derby City Mission website: "Working with an army of volunteers, we provide safe accommodation and a substantial meal for up to 35 guests each night during the coldest months of the year (December-March).

"Working in partnership with seven churches in or near the city centre, we provide a welcoming venue, each opening their doors for one night each week.

"As guests bed down for the night in new, warm sleeping bags and blankets, night staff are there to offer support and prayer throughout the night.

"Before leaving at 8am the next morning, guests tuck into a healthy breakfast of cereals, toast and fresh fruit.

"Many are given ongoing support to address their needs."