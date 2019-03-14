Homeless Chesterfield man is ordered to pay £195 after he threatened to fight a police officer

A homeless man who threatened to fight a police officer in Chesterfield town centre has been ordered to pay £195.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on March 13 how Richard Perrins, 44, of no fixed abode, refused to leave the town centre after he had become abusive to a police officer and he was arrested for using threatening behaviour.

Prosecuting solicitor Robert Carr said: “A police officer was on foot patrol and says it was 11.15am, on February 26, and he was on the Market Place, in Chesterfield, looking at market stalls and he passed a number of people he recognised as homeless and he stopped to speak and asked each how they were.

“Mr Perrins started asking him about a previous incident and started swearing and he was told to stop and a group of elderly men and women were stood nearby.”

The police officer arranged to impose a dispersal order on Perrins and directed him to leave Chesterfield town centre, according to Mr Carr.

Mr Carr added that Perrins told him he was born in Chesterfield and it was his town and the officer stated the defendant was moving from left-to-right and had asked him to have a fight.

Perrins refused to sign the dispersal order form, according to Mr Carr, and he continued to talk about having a fight and the officer was concerned for his safety.

The defendant was arrested originally for common assault without beating and he admitted he had been swearing because he had been upset about a previous incident and he thought he was being targeted.

Perrins pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour.

Defence solicitor John Wilford said Perrins apologises for his actions and accepted that his behaviour was inappropriate.

Mr Wilford added: “The incident was of a short duration and did not escalate into violence and it was nothing other than an impulsive response.”

Magistrates fined Perrins £80 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.