Holymoorside’s former school secretary earns parish award

Former school secretary Anne White has been honoured with a Pride of Parish award from Holymoorside and Walton Parish Council

Anne was secretary at Holymoorside Primary School for 24 years.

As a resident of the village for some 40 years she has been actively involved in a number of organisations including Holymoorside History Society, Women’s Institute and Holymoorside Horticultural Society. Anne received the award from council chairman Martin Thacker.

In presenting the award at the council’s annual meeting, its chairman Councillor Martin Thacker said: “The council is proud to recognise the contribution Mrs White has made to the local area and her commitment to improving the lives of others.”