Holymoorside Choral Society’s gift to birthing centre

Holymoorside Choral Society’s musical director Andrew Marples presented Matron Julie Clark with a cheque for £700 towards the refurbishment of the bereavement room at Chesterfield Birth Centre in Chesterfield Royal Hospital. The money was raised at the society’s charity Christmas concert in St John’s Church, Walton Back Lane.

The choir are pleased to support the refurbishment of the Bereavement Room at the Chesterfield Birth Centre. The centre aims to raise money to provide sympathetic decoration and more comfortable furniture in this essential space where parents and family can spend time together to grieve for the loss of their baby.