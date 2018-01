It is believed a fire in Holmewood was started deliberately say Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service

At just after 3.10pm today - Sunday, January, 14 - a crew from Alfreton attended a wheelie bin fire in Holmewood.

A fire service spokesman said: "We attended a wheelie bin fire on Heath Road, Holmewood and entinguished the flames with a hose reel jet.

"Derbyshire Police were also on the scene as it believed to be started by deliberate ignition.