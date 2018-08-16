Holmewood Care Home bosses get a soaking

Care home bosses got soaked in the stocks after having sponges and buckets of water thrown at them while they were strapped into the metal device.

Staff, residents and visitors paid for the privilege at Holmewood Care Home’s summer fair.

Home manager Kathleen Richardson was one of those in the stocks, alongside deputy manager Cathy Shaw.

Kathleen said: “The weather for the day was perfect, and the staff went out of their way to contribute to the event.

“The residents felt joyful at this event, spending time with their families and enjoying the atmosphere. We want to thank families for their contributions towards the day.

“Overall, we raised £430 from the day, which is an outstanding amount and will greatly help as it all goes towards the residents’ fund.”

The fair included stalls, a raffle, tombola, a barbecue and Chinese food.

Local shop Premier in Clay Cross donated to the event and brought a stall with snacks and drinks for visiting children.

Residents’ families also donated, with David and Diane Tomlins providing raffle and tombola prizes as well as helping to sell raffle tickets.